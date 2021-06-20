| 15.7°C Dublin

‘Thank you all for the lovely wishes’ – Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu to marry Patrick Costello in Mansion House today 

Green Party TD Patrick Costelloe and his fiancee Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS in 2019. Photo by: Gerry Mooney Expand
Hazel Chu's wedding dress Expand

Close

Green Party TD Patrick Costelloe and his fiancee Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS in 2019. Photo by: Gerry Mooney

Green Party TD Patrick Costelloe and his fiancee Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS in 2019. Photo by: Gerry Mooney

Hazel Chu's wedding dress

Hazel Chu's wedding dress

/

Green Party TD Patrick Costelloe and his fiancee Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS in 2019. Photo by: Gerry Mooney

Ciara O'Loughlin

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu will marry her fiancé and party colleague Patrick Costello TD in the Mansion House today. 

The Green Party couple will take part in a “religious blessing” at 3pm today but will postpone their celebration party until next year.

The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter together, were forced to postpone their original wedding plans last August due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Chu is due to finish her year-long term as Dublin’s Lord Mayor shortly.

Read More

Taking to Twitter last night, Ms Chu shared some Chinese pre-wedding traditions with her followers.

“In Chinese tradition the bride always stays at her mother's to eat sweet rice dumplings 'tong yuen'” she wrote.

"This bride got told by her mum to go to work & send her a pic when she's done. So here's me, chilling in my pjs & bling for a pic to my mum. Thank you all for the lovely wishes.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

A couple of days ago she also shared a photograph of her cream-coloured sleeveless lace bodice wedding dress and pink shoes to social media.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter Alex is expected to take part in the short ceremony.

Hazel Chu's wedding dress Expand

Close

Hazel Chu's wedding dress

Hazel Chu's wedding dress

Hazel Chu's wedding dress

Read More


Most Watched

Privacy