Green Party TD Patrick Costelloe and his fiancee Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS in 2019. Photo by: Gerry Mooney

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu will marry her fiancé and party colleague Patrick Costello TD in the Mansion House today.

The Green Party couple will take part in a “religious blessing” at 3pm today but will postpone their celebration party until next year.

The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter together, were forced to postpone their original wedding plans last August due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Chu is due to finish her year-long term as Dublin’s Lord Mayor shortly.

Taking to Twitter last night, Ms Chu shared some Chinese pre-wedding traditions with her followers.

“In Chinese tradition the bride always stays at her mother's to eat sweet rice dumplings 'tong yuen'” she wrote.

"This bride got told by her mum to go to work & send her a pic when she's done. So here's me, chilling in my pjs & bling for a pic to my mum. Thank you all for the lovely wishes.”

In Chinese tradition the bride always stays at her mother's to eat sweet rice dumplings 'tong yuen'. This bride got told by her mum to go to work & send her a pic when she's done. So here's me, chilling in my pjs & bling for a pic to my mum. Thank you all for the lovely wishes x pic.twitter.com/1xhm93XqHW — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) June 19, 2021

A couple of days ago she also shared a photograph of her cream-coloured sleeveless lace bodice wedding dress and pink shoes to social media.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter Alex is expected to take part in the short ceremony.

