‘Thank God they weren’t sick’ – parents scramble to exchange Kinder Eggs amid salmonella warning

Despite the recall of Kinder Eggs only applying to certain dates of Kinder products until it was today extended to cover all best before dates, two supermarkets said they removed all eggs from their shop last Monday.

Health authorities in Ireland today warned all parents and carers of young children “to check and make sure that they do not have Kinder Egg products at home” amid a potential link to salmonella, which has affected Kinder products across Europe.

One North Dublin superstore said only a few people have brought eggs back to the shop, but that they are offering full refunds to anyone who does.

A smaller local shop in the same area said no one has brought any eggs back to the shop after they took all products off their shelves on Monday.

The manager said people who bought an egg in their shop that has been recalled will be given a refund if it’s brought back and if they have the receipt to bring it.

One mother said she bought Kinder eggs that have been recalled and “thankfully” Tesco gave her a full refund.

“We bought alternative ones,” she said. I had bought the €18.00 Disney Minnie Mouse one and they refunded that as well.”

Another mother said she bought two big eggs for her children and their grandmother bought them four, but she is worried she won’t get a refund as they don’t have receipts.

However, another Tesco customer said she brought hers back without a receipt and received a full refund.

Siobhan McFadden said the recall would “put you off” buying from Kinder.

“They were displayed in our local shop on Wednesday, the Easter hunt eggs,” she said.

“I showed the article to the staff member and she removed them from the shelf.

“I bought the Frozen and Avengers eggs for children of friends before this all came out, they were eaten. Thank god they weren't sick.”