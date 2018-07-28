Boxing champ Katie Taylor has spoken about the gun attack on her father at his Wicklow gym.

'Thank God his life was spared' - Katie Taylor speaks about ordeal after her father Pete was shot

The Bray native said she is thankful that her father, Pete Taylor, survived and described the ordeal as “tough” for her family.

“Thank God his life was spared, of course that day was a very tough day for my family," she told the Irish Sun.

“But once I knew everything was alright, and that he was going to be OK, I was just so relieved. All I can do is just thank God that he is still with us,” said the 32-year old.

Following the incident, which occurred on June 5, Katie described her relationship with her father as somewhat “estranged”.

However, she plans on keeping questions about the incident at bay as she prepares to take on Kimberley Connor in London tonight.

“Right now, I don’t really feel like it’s important to talk about it anymore. Now it’s time for me to focus on the boxing,"she said.

The sports star said she was "thankful for the fight to focus on over the last few weeks".

Mr Taylor was wounded in the arm and chest and his friend Bobby Messett was killed in the attack by the lone gunman on June 5. Another man, Ian Britton, was shot in the legs.

None of the victims of the attack are involved in criminality.

Last week Mr Taylor said his life was turned upside down in the wake of the shooting as he lives in fear of another attack.

"I don’t know if I can ever get back to normality in this country. Even if they find out who the killer is tomorrow and he says it was all a mistake, it’s never going to be the same again,” he said.

"I don’t feel safe because I don’t know what’s going on.

"I’m still nervous walking around. If a motorbike comes up beside me...you just don’t know. If I did know what this was all about, it would almost be a relief. I’m completely at a loss here. I can’t stress that enough."

