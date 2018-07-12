The nine-year old son of Co Clare based caving hero, Jim Warny never had any doubt that his Dad would be okay during the high risk rescue of the 12 Thai soccer boys and their coach.

The nine-year old son of Co Clare based caving hero, Jim Warny never had any doubt that his Dad would be okay during the high risk rescue of the 12 Thai soccer boys and their coach.

Thai Cave Rescue: Co Clare-based diver texted his son (9) regularly to let him know he was safe as he helped rescue schoolboys

That is according to Mr Warny’s former wife, Kasia Kowalska and mother of their son, Ciaran.

A government video shows three of the 12 boys wearing surgical masks and recovering in an isolation ward after being rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. Photo: Thai government/via AP

The Ennis based Belgian caving expert is due to fly into Shannon airport on Friday morning following his heroics in participating in the team that rescued the boys and their coach from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand.

The eyes of the world were on the successful rescue mission and Ms Kowalska said today: “It is wonderful what Jim did and it is wonderful that all of the boys’ lives were saved."

Belgian cave rescue diver Jim Warny, who lives in Ennis, helped to bring the 12 trapped Thai boys and their coach to the surface (PA Graphics)

Ms Kowalska said: “Ciaran was quite confident that his Dad would be okay. He trusts his Dad and he was saying ‘everything is going to be fine’. He is very proud of what his Dad has done.”

She said: “Jim is very, very experienced and very good at what he does. He is very confident in his own ability. He was saying “I know what I am doing” and he explained everything.

The last four Thai navy Seals come out safely (Royal Thai Navy via AP) One of the boys is carried out on a stretcher while sedated Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai,ÊThailand July, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS Rescuers hold an evacuated boy inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP) Students pray at Maesaiprasitsart school where six of the rescued boys study (Johnson Lai/AP) Celebrations after the evacuation in Chiang Rai (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

“There is always the fear that something might go wrong. Jim was risking his life and you are always worried so we are relieved that everything worked out fine. As long as he is fine.”

She said: “Jim is very, very brave and I’m sure he is absolutely exhausted. We are very proud of what he has done in helping to save the boys and the coach. Without the team’s work, getting the boys out would have been really impossible.”

Ms Kowalska said that Jim texted on a regular basis to let Ciaran know that he was okay.

She said that Jim “is very humble and will be surprised with all of the attention”.

In a Facebook post, Mr Warny said: “It was an honour to been given the opportunity to join the team to do this."

Mr Warny - who works at Shannon based Lufthansa Technik - said: “This rescue was an amazing collaborative journey involved many organisations and people from all over the world.”

He said: “As all of you I’m very happy the boys are safe.”

Mr Warny also remembered the ultimate sacrifice made by Petty Officer First Class Saman Gunan who lost his life in the rescue mission.

Mr Warny said that his condolences go out to the family of Saman Gunan.

Mr Warny travelled to Thailand last Saturday following a request from the British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC).

Jim was one of several cave divers requested by the BCRC to assist the ongoing rescue operation there.

Chairman of Irish Cave Rescue Organisation (ICRO), Duncan Foster has congratulated Jim and the international cave-diving community on their integral role in the operation.

He said: “I am full of admiration for the heroic achievements of all involved in the rescue of the 12 boys and their coach. In particular, we are very proud of the contribution of one of our own team members, Jim Warny, who has been a member of ICRO since 2011.”

He added: “Since that time, Jim has provided us with the benefit of his considerable cave-diving experience in his role as ICRO's diving officer. Jim’s methodical approach and his discipline in managing the risks associated with cave diving, have gained him the respect of his peers.”

He explained: “This is why he was called upon by his British cave-diving colleagues to assist in what has been an extremely challenging rescue.”

ICRO is affiliated to the BCRC, which is the coordinating body for volunteer underground rescue in the UK and Ireland. It has described the operation as ‘one of the most incredible cave rescues ever’ with a ‘tense but joyful’ outcome.

The BCRC stated: “It has been both gratifying and humbling how the cave-rescue world, cave divers and the wider caving world have come together during the past fortnight to help the Thai people and others from many nationalities pull off what many believed to be an impossible task.”

The 12 boys and their coach lost an average of 2kg during their 17-day ordeal but were generally in good condition and showed no signs of stress, a senior Thai health official has said.

Following their successful exit from the cave they were taken by helicopter to a hospital about 70km away and will remain in quarantine for the time being.

Read more here: Meet the Clare-based diver who 'risked his life' in Thai cave rescue

Thai cave rescue could get Hollywood treatment

Thai boys given 'minor tranquiliser' as they were passed through treacherous cave pathways on stretchers

Victory signs that say 'safe at last' as cave boys recover

First pictures of rescued Thai boys in hospital as more detail emerges about their rescue

Online Editors