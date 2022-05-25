Texaco Children’s Art Competition: Winners revealed as Limerick student takes top prize

A stunning drawing titled Isolation which could be confused for a photograph has scooped the top prize in the 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Limerick student Dan Killackey was named the overall winner of the competition, taking first place in the senior 16-18 age category.

His piece, a detailed drawing of his grand-uncle created with coloured pencils, took the top prize of €1,500.

Adjudicator and chairman of the judging panel, Gary Granville, Professor Emeritus of Education at the National College of Art and Design, described Dan’s piece as “a short story in visual imagery.”

The inspiration for the piece came from a visit he made to his grand-uncle’s home in north Tipperary.

He snapped a picture as his grand-uncle, after his cat jumped up on the dining table in front of him.

“In his image of a man and his cat, Dan has captured so many aspects of contemporary life in Ireland,” Prof Granville said.

“Through understated reference to some resonant icons – the discarded Covid face-covering on the table, the classic Sacred Heart image in the far corner, and the old TV set in the background – we can locate a man we all seem to know.”

Previously taking part in the competition, Dan won a Special Merit Award in the 16-18 age category in 2020, for a portrait he drew of his grand-aunt entitled Margaret.

The 18-year-old discovered his passion for art in primary school and continued to hone his talent throughout his teenage years in secondary school.

He is now studying product design in the University of Limerick, already receiving several commissions which he will work on over the summer months.





The competition hosted many young artists from across Ireland. Among them are the first-, second and third-place winners, as well as 15 Special Merit Awards recipients in each of the seven categories, including a category reserved for special needs children.

Supporting Prof Granville in the judging process was a group of preliminary judges, including artist, art historian and former president of the Royal Ulster Academy, Dr. Denise Ferran; artist and lecturer Eoin Butler; curator Seán Kissane; and previous Texaco Children’s Art Competition winner Marie Connole.

From May 31 to June 30, the top 126 artworks of this year’s competition will be showcased at Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts.

The display will be open from Tuesday to Thursday from 9am-5pm, and admission is free.

In addition, Dan Killackey, Anya Clarke-Carr, Leah Massey and Emma O’Brien, all winners of this year’s competition, have been selected by the International Foundation of Arts and Culture (IFAC) to have their artworks take part in the prestigious 23rd International Arts Festival in Tokyo’s National Art Centre this August.