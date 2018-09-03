Tesco recall organic almonds due to Salmonella risk

Tesco Ireland are recalling a batch of its organic almonds due to the presence of Salmonella.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the tainted batch are the 200g packs of Tesco Organic Almonds with a best before date of February 2019 and a batch number of L8004010.

Those who purchased the product have been urged not to consume it and return it to a Tesco store.

“Tesco Ireland is recalling one batch of its Tesco Organic Almonds, due to the presence of Salmonella. Tesco Ireland has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought the implicated batch not to consume it and instead, to return it to a Tesco store,” the FSAI wrote on its website.

Salmonella is a bacterium which can cause food poisoning. Symptoms include headache, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, vomiting and nausea.

The FSAI have also issued a withdrawal alert for a number of Tullyard Farm meat products due to “processing in an unapproved facility.”

The alert has been issued for all batch codes and all best before dates on the following products.

Tullyard Farm Smoked Dry Cure Rashers;

Tullyard Farm Dry Cure Streaky Bacon;

Tullyard Farm Meat & Poultry 7oz Beef Burgers;

Tullyard Farm Meat & Poultry Mince Beef.

“The products are incorrectly labelled and carry inappropriate identification marks. No other Tullyard Farm products are known to be affected,” the FSAI wrote on its website.

