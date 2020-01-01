Terror suspect Lisa Smith pictured in public following bail release

Alleged former Isis member Lisa Smith has been seen in public for the first time since being released on bail from a Limerick prison yesterday.

The former Defence Forces member signed-on at a garda station this morning as part of her bail conditions.

She was driven from the address where she is staying in the north east at around 10.30am, walking calmly to the car from the house.

She was dressed in clothing that left only part of her face uncovered.

Mother-of-one Ms Smith did not spend long at the garda station.

After signing-on at the garda station she was driven back to the house where she had come from but declined to make any comment when approached by Independent.ie.

Yesterday, the former Defence Forces member was escorted from the jail in a white prison van at around 4.45pm and was brought to an undisclosed location where it is understood she was met by a family member.

The escort, which is not usually provided to accused persons granted bail, was provided by the Irish Prison Service for “security reasons”, a source said.

Ms Smith had been granted bail by the High Court but the District Court had rejected an attempt by a third party to lodge an independent surety on the grounds he had previous criminal convictions and was not related to Ms Smith. Yesterday a €5,000 surety, of which €1,000 was to be lodged, was accepted by the courts. Ms Smith was to lodge €500 of her own cash.

Ms Smith (37), whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, was said to be anxious to be reunited with her two-year-old daughter.

The Co Louth woman is charged with being a member of an unlawful terrorist group "styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant" (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

As part of strict bail conditions set by the courts, Ms Smith must reside at an address in the north-east and sign on at a garda station twice daily between 10am-1pm and 3-6pm. She was also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm to 7am.

She cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documentation.

She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up her bail.

Ms Smith, who denies the charge, has also been banned from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-garda witnesses in the case.

Ms Smith, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After a trek to Turkey with her daughter, they were brought back to Ireland on December 1.

Ms Smith was remanded on bail to appear before Dublin District Court again on January 8.

Online Editors