Terrier that was in Dogs Trust for five years finally finds her forever home

A tiny terrier that was in Dogs Trust for five years has finally found her forever home.

The dog welfare charity today announced that it’s delighted that Bella has finally been adopted after spending 2,259 days in their care.

Bella arrived at Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Finglas in June 2015. As she was worried and wary of strangers the charity found it difficult to rehome her.

“Bella has been quite choosy over the years about the people she warms to, so we were looking for very patient and understanding adopters who would let Bella get to know them, on her terms,” Sandra Ruddell, administration assistant manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said.

“With Bella being so cute, it is hard not shower her with affection and therefore she struggled to find the perfect home because she found this so overwhelming from people she didn’t know well.

“Bella got a lot of interest from potential adopters but sadly she didn’t bond with them, despite their best efforts.”

Bella’s adopters said they knew she needed plenty of patience, so they gave her lots of space and over a period of six months took things at a pace she was comfortable with.

They added: "Bella warmed our hearts when she first sat on our laps and licked our faces that's when we knew she'd chosen us.

"While it was tricky in the beginning and a lot of hard work, she has come on so much over the past few months.

"She is such a playful, cheeky and insanely affectionate girl. We feel nothing but privilege that she's chosen to spend the rest of her life in our house.

"She's truly part of our little family and has made our house a home".

While Dogs Trust has rehomed over 600 dogs so far this year, the charity has several dogs who are looking for quite “particular homes”.

Dogs Trust said it is seeking adopters with an interest in dog behaviour or dog training, who can put their time into helping some of its special long-term dogs that may need that extra bit of support to settle into a new home.