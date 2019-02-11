'Terrible tragedy' - man (20s) dies after being pulled from sea

A man in his 20s has died after he was pulled from the sea off the coast of Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The man was spotted by a passer-by in the Ballyshannon estuary just after midday.

The emergency services were notified by the Malin Head Coastguard station, which co-ordinated the rescue.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter along with gardaí and members of the Bundoran Lifeboat crew rushed to the scene and began a search.

After an intensive search of the area, the casualty was spotted at 1.20pm and taken from the water close to Seimer Island by the lifeboat crew.

The man was rushed to Sligo University Hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

His name was not being released last night until all family members had been notified.

However, one man who knew the victim said: "It is a terrible tragedy to hit the area. He was a nice young man who was very inoffensive.

"It would be hard to survive in the water for too long in stormy weather like this."

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s was last night in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining head injuries following an alleged assault in Kerry.

The incident occurred at 2.20am yesterday outside a local takeaway in The Square, Killorglin.

It is understood he suffered head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

He is believed to work in construction and farming and had been out socialising with friends earlier in the day before the incident happened.

Local councillor Damian Quigg said he was shocked to hear the news and said people should be out to have a good time without incidents like this occurring.

"For two local lads to be involved with this is just desperate," he said.

"As a councillor to see something like this, young people should just be cautious when having a drink because this is how serious something can become.

"My thoughts are really with the family at this time and it is such a tragic thing to happen in this town."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Killarney garda station on 064 6671160 or any Garda station. Anyone with information can also contact gardaí on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

