Dublin-based beauty blogger Yavanna Keogh appealed for help from the Twitter community last night to help her terminally ill 3-year-old son meet his hero for his fourth birthday.

Terminally ill son of Dublin-based blogger to get special birthday greeting from his personal hero

Yavanna, who runs the beauty blog MakeupMonster, asked her Twitter followers last night to help contact Richard Osman, host of the British game show Pointless to make her son Oscar’s fourth birthday an extra special occasion. The beauty icon revealed earlier this year the heartbreaking news that Oscar had been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

Oscar poses with Monsters Inc.'s Mike Wazowski during a family holiday. Photo: Yavanna Keogh

Within hours, Yavanna received a direct message from Richard saying he would be happy to send a video wishing Oscar a happy birthday on his special day. “Oscar has loved Pointless for the past year, the older he gets the more he loves it,” Yavanna told Independent.ie.

"At the moment he likes to watch it every day, act out the show, spell the words out with his blocks and he wears his daddy’s glasses during the show to look like Richard. “Oscar is incredibly excited that Richard might send him a video message, he started making him a meal straight away with all his pretend food and wouldn’t go to bed!”

The three-year-old was diagnosed with Diffuse Inartistic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) this year, an incredibly rare and aggressive tumour that tragically has no cure at this time. Yavanna said she was incredibly thankful and overwhelmed with the response her family has received from the public and Richard in trying to make Oscar’s fourth birthday extra special.

“Richard was so kind in his messages and it means the world to us that we could make a dream like that come true for Oscar,” she said. “It may be slightly unusual for an almost 4-year-old to love Pointless but we love that he’s not a typical 4-year-old!”

Yavanna and her partner Lar have also set up a temporary P.O. box for those who wish to send Oscar their own well wishes on his big day.

“Right now we’re choosing to focus on making his 4th birthday the biggest celebration of his life,” Yavanna wrote to her followers. “So our favour to ask is this — Wherever you are in the world, IF you are able to (and only if), could you send him a birthday card to show him how special he is?”

Oscar’s big day is June 24 and cards can be delivered to Yavanna Evans, Suite 218, 2 James Joyce Street, Dublin 1.

