Terminally ill mum secures new cancer drug, but appeals on behalf of other sick women

Cancer sufferer Gabrielle McGovern appealed to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly over the new drug Trodelvy. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A terminally ill mother of two, who has been promised supplies of a new cancer drug to buy her more time with her family, said she is concerned that other women, who may not have the strength to fight their case, will lose out.

Gabrielle McGovern (38), of Celbridge, Kildare, has advanced incurable breast cancer.

Ms McGovern made an appeal for secure access to the drug Trodelvy which she hopes will extend her life to spend time with her sons Oscar (5) and Scott (3), and husband Jason.

The drug has yet to be approved for reimbursement from the HSE and while she has received supplies through St James’s Hospital since April, she had been told this would be stopped.

Ms McGovern was worried that this signalled the end of what she considered was her last hope.

Now, following weeks of petitions to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, she has finally been told her treatment will continue.

She received an email from Mr Donnelly’s private secretary on Thursday.

It read: “Following engagement by your oncologist with Gilead (makers of the drug ), treatment will continue to be provided through an outside of reimbursement access scheme.

“I am hopeful that this outcome will alleviate the uncertainty which must have caused you considerable additional stress in recent months.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly (Photo: Niall Carson/PA)

Ms McGovern, a former civil servant in the Department of Justice, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer two years ago which has spread and is no longer responding to conventional chemotherapy.

She said: “The minister did not really answer any of my questions – particularly what are women to do in the meantime?

“It’s all well and good for me, but what about the other women who are too sick or don’t have the wherewithal or the strength to fight?”

She said she found the reply deeply disappointing.

“It’s great that Gilead are stepping up to the plate and I am extremely grateful to them – a faceless big pharmaceutical company.

“It’s strange to be treated with kindness from such a source.”

The letter from the minister’s office said: “Please accept my apologies for the time taken to provide you with a response to your message.

“The Department was eager that this be investigated thoroughly to provide you with a detailed response.

“Given the complexity of your case, this has taken some time.”

It said the HSE has statutory responsibility for decisions on which drugs are reimbursed and as “you note in your correspondence, the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE) has now concluded their health technology assessment of Trodelvy”.

Ms McGovern had pointed out that once this had been carried out and referred to the HSE to decide on reimbursement, the process was opaque with no indication of a timeline.

The link to Gabrielle’s GoFundMe is here.