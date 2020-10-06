Terminally ill mother of four receives apology from HSE and testing lab over ‘negligent’ reading of smear test as High Court action is settled

The HSE and a testing laboratory have apologised in the High Court to a mother of four who is terminally ill with cancer for a smear test which they acknowledge was read in a manner that was negligent.

The apology was read out at the Four Courts as Patricia Carrick and her husband Damien settled their High Court action in which it was claimed Mrs Carrick’s smear test was misdiagnosed or misreported.

The 51-year-old woman was too ill to attend the Four Court and is currently in hospital. A letter containing the apology is now to be sent to the Carrick family.

Her husband Damien was in court as the apology was read out by Patrick Hanratty SC, for the HSE, on behalf of the HSE and the MedLab Pathology Ltd.

It stated: “The Health Service Executive and Medlab Pathology Ltd acknowledge that the liquid based cytology sample of May 31, 2016, was read in a manner that was negligent and in breach of duty.”

It added: “We wish to sincerely apologise that this occurred and for the consequences and distress that this has caused for you all.”

The apology was personally addressed to Mr and Mrs Carrick and their four children, Ciaran, Rioghna, Sorcha and Eoin.

The Carricks’ counsel, Patrick Treacy SC, told the court the case had settled after going to mediation. Mrs Carrick, he said, is currently in University Hospital, Galway.

The 51-year-old woman was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and underwent treatment, but she suffered a relapse of the cancer in February and is now terminally ill and receiving palliative care.

Mrs Carrick, an administrator from Oranmore, Co Galway, and her husband had sued the HSE, claiming the alleged failures in care on the balance of probability caused an alleged delay in diagnosing her cancer which she said caused a loss of opportunity of cure.

Mrs Carrick, whose youngest child is 13 years of age, further claimed it has impacted on her life expectancy, and she has been unable to work since July last year when she was first diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She had a routine smear test in 2014 and it is claimed the cytology report issued showed no evidence of neoplasia. Another smear test in 2016 also showed no evidence of neoplasia.

In 2018 a further cervical smear test under the national screening programme was reported as unsatisfactory for assessment and Mrs Carrick was advised she needed to have a repeat smear test in three months. In February 2019 she had the smear test which was reported as showing no abnormalities.

Mrs Carrick was diagnosed with cervical cancer five months later, by which time it had spread to her pelvic lymph nodes.

She claimed she was allegedly deprived of the opportunity of timely and effective investigation and management of her condition and of the opportunity of treatment at a time when her disease was allegedly amenable to curative treatment.

The claims were denied but in court on Tuesday the HSE and MedLab Pathology acknowledged the 2016 sample was read in a manner that was negligent and in breach of duty.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

Outside the Four Courts, Mr Carrick said on behalf of his wife Trish and his children, he wished to acknowledge the acceptance of liability and the apology in relation to the 2016 slide.

Damien Carrick, husband of Patricia Carrick, of Oranmore, Co. Galway, speaking to media outside the High Court after they settled their action against the HSE.

He said on July 29 last year his wife received a phone call to tell her she had cancer.

“Since that time our very private and happy lives in Galway have been marred by the horrendous situation that we found ourselves in,” he said.

His wife, he said, is a great mother a really good friend and “the glue that keeps the Carrick house in order”.

He added: “She was diligent with her health and attended for her smear tests regularly.

“She was very conscious of the ramifications of missing a smear and was and is a firm believer in the screening programme provided by CervicalCheck.

“If she was here today, she would be encouraging all women to go for their smears regularly and to listen to their bodies.”

Mr Carrick said his wife would also be calling on the Government to implement all of the recommendations of the Scally Report as soon as possible and “to ensure the women of today live to be the mothers of tomorrow”.

Mr Carrick said he joined with his wife in that plea.

