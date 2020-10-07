Tensions rise as key figure in gang feud is chased by baseball bat-wielding rivals

There are growing fears of an escalation in the deadly Drogheda feud after a key member of the Maguire faction was chased by a rival gang armed with baseball bats.

The incident, which took place last weekend, has been described by sources as a "serious development" that will more than likely lead to a retaliation attempt.

During the incident the target was forced to run back to his home on Cement Road in the town.

The target of the gang is a 21-year-old criminal arrested last month by Co Laois detectives as part of a massive money laundering investigation linked to the Belfast murder of gangland serial killer Robbie Lawlor.

He was arrested and then released without charge along with another key gang member aged in his 30s.

The pair are suspected of travelling from Co Louth to Co Laois to hand over €50,000 in cash to two Limerick women with links to the McCarthy-Dundon gang.

The cash was described as "blood money" for Lawlor's murder in April.

The 21-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons. He is currently on bail facing violent disorder charges and lives in the same Cement Road site where his mentor, paralysed mob boss Owen Maguire, is based.

"Tensions are definitely higher than they have been for a while in Drogheda.

"The expectation is that the Maguire crew will hit back," a source said.

"He was forced to run for his life when he was confronted by the other crew, who have been using teenagers to carry out acts of intimidation for them in recent weeks," the source added.

The feud, which has claimed four lives, kicked off when Maguire was maimed in a gun attack that was suspected of being carried out by Robbie Lawlor in July 2018.

It gained international headlines with the gruesome murder of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) in January, for which Lawlor was also a chief suspect.

Now some of the tragic teen's best pals have become involved in the gang warfare, with two arrested last week for threats to kill a woman.

The duo, aged 19 and 22, were released without charge.

The developments come as gardaí in Drogheda and Dublin continue to investigate the gruesome murder of the teenager, with up to a dozen officers working full-time on the case.

"There is one male before the courts in relation to the murder, but there will be more arrests," a source said.

"Resources continue to be given to this case."

Last month, it was revealed that two criminal brothers, who are classified as leaders of the anti-Maguire faction, had fled to Mexico.

They have since been joined by their girlfriends in the country, with which Ireland has no extradition treaty.

The duo, aged 25 and 21, left Ireland for Spain in the aftermath of the murder of Mulready-Woods.