Tensions rise as key figure in gang feud is chased by baseball bat-wielding rivals

Ken Foy

There are growing fears of an escalation in the deadly Drogheda feud after a key member of the Maguire faction was chased by a rival gang armed with baseball bats.

The incident, which took place last weekend, has been described by sources as a "serious development" that will more than likely lead to a retaliation attempt.

During the incident the target was forced to run back to his home on Cement Road in the town.