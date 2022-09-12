Tensions as livelihoods and sustainability clash as Sea Fisheries Protection Authority safeguards the future of industry

The lone lobsterman had a bad leg, a no-show helper and only a small catch.

All this information was imparted before the fisheries officer had put a foot on his small wooden boat.

If it was intended as a warning not to add to his headaches, it didn’t work. Once the team from the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has decided to board and inspect, that’s what they do.

As it turned out, the fisherman was just telling things as they were and as he moved ropes to clear a path for the visitor and rooted around to find the necessary papers rolled up in the plastic tub that served as a makeshift filing cabinet, he chatted away amiably about the business and his future in it.

The exchange was typical of the morning’s patrol of the waters off Kinsale.

The business of inspecting registrations, licences, catches and sales slips was carried out amid chat about a parasite affecting shrimp up the coast, weather forecasts good and bad and the benefits of wood versus fibreglass in boat-building.

“The relationship with the inshore fishermen is generally good,” says Brian Nolan, senior port officer and today’s coxswain.

“We’re trying to achieve the same thing. Sustainable fishing keeps stocks going and keeps their business going for the future. And as you can see, this morning they’re all compliant.”

But it isn’t always like this. Of the roughly 2,000 vessels that make up the Irish fishing fleet, around 1,500 are under 10 metres in length, the threshold below which they do not have to carry tracking devices so there is little firm data on where they are fishing and how long they are out.

“They can go under the radar a bit and even though they’re small, if you add all their catches up, that’s quite a bit of the national quota,” says Nolan.

“So we have to inspect them. And you need to be seen to inspect them. It’s like a speed van. You won’t clock everyone but it helps make sure people stay within the boundaries.”

Nature has her own boundaries. An overfished species will collapse and may take years to recover, if at all, and will meanwhile have a negative effect on the delicately balanced marine food chain and ecosystem.

The SFPA’s jobs is to make sure that point isn’t reached and it does this by enforcing other boundaries – the fleet cap and national fish quota set by the EU, the vessel quotas decided by the Minister for the Marine and the size limits on individual fish and crustaceans advised by state scientific bodies.

Inevitably there are tensions. National quotas are a long-running source of discontentment and the fishing industry is facing many other challenges.

Prices for white fish have barely moved in 15 years, requirements for safety equipment and monitoring devices have hiked costs, the regulatory burden has increased, fuel prices are sky-high, a decommissioning scheme is nudging operators out of the industry and plans for multiple offshore wind farms bring fears of restrictions on access to fishing grounds.

“Generally it is a compliant industry but there are people who will push the boundaries on it,” says Paschal Hayes, SFPA executive chairman.

“Unfortunately things like reductions in quota, Brexit and other issues that come into the sector perhaps tempt people to go on the wrong side of the line from time to time.

“But it is really down to a few rogue operators who are more interested in short-term profits than sustainability that tar fishermen with the same brush and undermine the genuine efforts made by the rest of the sector.

“You’re talking high stakes here. There’s a lot of money involved. Some of the largest vessels in our fleet targeting pelagic [open sea] species could fill their vessel in half an hour if they hit the right shoal and that landing could be worth €3m-4m.”

The SPFA carries out landing inspections around the clock but the authority only has 170 staff, including back office and frontline employees who cover everything from sea patrols and water testing to shellfish classification, food safety screening and restaurant inspections.

It has been getting some criticism from the EU for insufficient progress in reeling in rogue operators and Mr Hayes is now creating an investigative unit to better target offenders.

Random inspections will still continue but Mr Hayes wants to develop much better data analysis so that suspicious activity stands out before officers even set out for the quayside.

“We have a lot of datasets – sales, exports, landings, vessel movements – and many others but we can’t always carry out the cross-checks that would allow us to do better risk-based inspections.

“We need to enhance our computer systems and up our game in relation to IT, to combine those datasets that we have, collect additional data and use all of it better to profile the risks.”

A data specialist is being recruited along with forensic accountants and IT experts. Mr Hayes isn’t sure how the move will be regarded within fishing circles.

His last appearance before an Oireachtas committee a few months ago was poorly received after comments he made were viewed as overly critical of certain practices in the industry.

But he says that cannot be his chief concern.

“We’re not going to be friends with the fisherman. There’s always going to be a healthy tension.

“I can’t see how a regulator can regulate properly unless that healthy tension is there.

“Fishing organisations have representatives that are paid to be lobbyists for the members and it’s their job to criticise us and we understand that.

“We do engage with them but at the end of the day, the industry can’t be self-regulated. We’ve seen examples of self-regulation in other sectors in Ireland before. It doesn’t work.

“At the end of the day, sustainability is what this is about. If we use this resource correctly, it’s there forever.

“If we don’t, there is no fishing industry. If I’m criticised for acting on that basis, I can live with that.”