Tens of thousands of renters missing out on €500 tax relief as only half sign up for Government scheme

Just over half of eligible people have registered for the Government’s tax relief scheme for renters.

Only 230,000 people eligible out of 400,000 have registered for the scheme, worth €500 per person, since it was launched.

The scheme was first introduced nine months ago, however data obtained by RTÉ News showed just over half of people eligible have registered.

Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the scheme, noting that renters can only access the fund if their landlord is registered with the Residential Tenancies Board.

Critics have also said that the scheme amounts to €9.60 a week per person, at a time when the latest daft.ie report says the average household rent in Dublin now stands at €2,300 a month and average household rents nationwide at €1,700.

RTÉ reported that in a statement in response to these figures, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance said Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has “asked Revenue to conduct an information campaign” to highlight the “key tax credits and reliefs available to taxpayers”.

It was also said that “any changes to the rate or the terms of the rent tax credit would be a budgetary item and will be considered by Minister McGrath in the context of preparations for Budget 2024, alongside other taxation items”.

The scheme allows a single person who is eligible and renting to receive €500 a year from Revenue, while a couple who are eligible and renting can receive €1000.

Parents or guardians of a student who are paying accommodation costs for those living away from home are also entitled to receive financial support.

The scheme is set to continue until 2025, while requests can now be made for 2022 and 2023.