Around 10,000 ESB customers across the country lost power in the last 24 hours after lightening caused damage to the provider’s networks.

Tens of thousands of ESB customers left without power following lightening storms

According to an ESB representative, outages were most severe in the Cork area as well as scattered up North and along the west coast.

While the majority of outages have already been resolved, 625 homes and businesses are still without power. “Crews have been deployed to all affected areas, so customers who are still waiting on power to return should only be waiting two to three more hours,” the ESB representative said.

The power outages began yesterday evening during scattered strikes of lightening and carried on into this morning. Some of the greater effected areas include Bruff, Co Limerick in which 115 customers are still without power along with Athenry, Co Galway where 99 customers experienced outages.

Other areas still experiencing outages include Castlerea in Co Roscommon, Cullion in Co Donegal and Mallow, Carrighshane, and Cullen in Co Cork. ESB has advised customers that want to report outages or check the status of their area to visit powercheck.ie or ring 1850372999 in the case of an emergency.

Online Editors