Tenor, flautist and Irish dancers lined up to entertain Pope

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and 'Riverdance' will form the centrepiece acts of the World Meeting of Families' festival at Croke Park on August 25, which Pope Francis will attend.

The Irish Independent has learned that among other national and international artists on the two-hour spectacle is Irish flautist James Galway.

'Riverdance' first showcased at the interval of the 1994 'Eurovision Song Contest' and wowed audiences with the skills of dance duo Michael Flatley and Jean Butler, performing to an uplifting score by Bill Whelan.

Since then, the show is believed to have been seen by as many as 25 million people in more than 450 venues around the world.

Up to 15,000 overseas visitors from 114 countries are booked to attend the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in Dublin between August 21 and 26.

A spokeswoman for WMOF 2018 said: "Festival of Families in Croke Park will be one of the highlights of the World Meeting of Families 2018. It will have a great line-up of community-based artists as well as some well-known local and international artists."

However, Brenda Drumm added: "We plan to release full details of the Festival of Families event shortly. Until then any reference to any particular acts or artists is speculative."

It is believed the full programme is almost ready to be unveiled and may be launched next week or, at the latest, the week afterwards.

In a previous interview, World Meeting of Families organisers told the Irish Independent, "We want people to leave uplifted by the music and the presence of the Pope and the prayerful atmosphere."

The Pope (81), is not expected to attend the full two hours, but will leave after about an hour.

