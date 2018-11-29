Tenants won't be delayed moving into €3,300-a-month flats after water leak

The owners of a luxury apartment complex - where homes will cost up to €3,300 per month to rent - have insisted no damage has been caused to the landmark building following a water leak.

Engineers are assessing possible damage to flooring, ceilings and electrical systems at the 22-storey Capital Dock development in the Dublin Docklands after a valve on a pressurised water pipe of the Hailing Station building failed.

A spokesman said water ran from the pipe for around 20 minutes, before being switched off. The scheme is the highest residential housing complex in the State.

"The apartments and all amenities are unaffected as the water ran down the enclosed riser," a spokesman for the building owners said. "The leak was addressed immediately and all water has already been removed with affected commons areas drying out.

"The apartments remain on track with all planned events over December and move-in dates, commencing from January 7. This was not a weather related issue."

Most of the scheme is owned by US property firm Kennedy Wilson. State bad-bank Nama owns 15pc of the fund which owns the building. It has 90 apartments, some of which were advertised for rent at €3,300 a month.

One source said the owners would go through the building "floor by floor" to assess damage.

The development was completed earlier this month and includes an on-site concierge, cinema, gym, business suites and a games room. It spans 4.8 acres and features 690,000sq ft of offices, retail and residential units, and more than 1.5 acres of public parks.

