Tenants with a history of bad behaviour would not be blacklisted under Sinn Féin’s new housing plan

A new plan for local authorities to deliver 20,000 low-cost homes would not come with the power to take the past behaviour of council tenants into account.

Sinn Féin is making public accommodation the keystone of its alternative Budget proposals, slashing the capital costs of houses by building them on land which would continue to be owned by the State.

But spokesman Eoin Ó Broin resisted the idea of allowing local authorities to operate a blacklist of applicants who would not get a set of keys – against a backdrop of growing concern about illicit raves and house parties.

He said there would be “no proposals to vet people” as the low-price homes would be private purchases “just like on the private market,” except that they would be homes for working people to rent or buy, and not for landlords to rent out or speculators to invest in.

“There are significant powers already available to local communities to ensure that, for example, where tenants in rental properties aren't behaving, the landlord can be held accountable and can be fined €20,000 by the Residential Tenancies Board,” he said.

“Likewise, local authorities with their tenants have significant powers,” he said, although he recognised that in many cases residents negatively affected by bad behaviour are often nervous about raising it with the council.

Local authorities and gardaí had extensive powers that were there already “and should be used more widely,” he said.

Under the Sinn Féin proposals, couples with a combined income of €85,000 a year could buy a new three-bedroom home for as little as €230,000.

A single person with €55,000 gross would also be allowed to buy a home at that price.

A buyer would not be permitted to rent out the house but would have to occupy it themselves. They could only sell it to another buyer under the scheme. The same rules apply to those who inherit the property.

“A Sinn Féin government would undertake the largest public house-building programme in the history of the State,” Mr Ó Broin said, hiring private builders at a 5-to-6pc margin to construct on State land.

The move would immediately cut out of the cost of the land and also the 15pc that a private developer would add to the sale price, along with the builders’ margin.

In such a way, €160,000 could be cut from the actual market cost, with the initiative focused on first-time buyers. Entry would also be allowed to those who lose their home through the breakdown of a relationship or a repossession.

People seeking to trade up because their family has increased in size, but who are trapped in negative-equity properties, would also be allowed to apply.

Of the 20,000 target, 12,000 homes would be designated as ‘social’, meaning council homes rented to low-income tenants at far less than the private-market cost.

Sinn Féin would retain 8,000 as affordable homes. Of these, 4,000 would be available for purchase at an even lower price and the other half set aside for an affordable rental scheme.

This latter scheme is because there is a large cohort whose income is too high for a subsidised social/council house, but who can’t afford to rent at prevailing market rates.

The scheme removes all the costs associated with private development, such as land costs, expensive financing and high-developer margins, Mr Ó Broin said.

“The plan will result in a new layer of housing in the market which will be available to people of a particular income.”

The party is also proposing increasing the affordable and social housing budget next year by €1.5bn to €2.8bn. The monthly affordable rent in Dublin for a three-bedroom home would be €700-€900, he said, and less outside the capital.

He said a combined income of €85,000 was seen as a tipping point where if a couple earned less, they could not practically afford to buy a house on the open market, with homes in Dublin averaging at €400,000 to purchase.





