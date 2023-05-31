Tenants ‘bitten all over by bedbugs’ awarded €4,000 compensation

Case brought before rental watchdog Residential Tenancies Board

A new boiler was installed the day after the landlord received notification that the council was going to inspect the house. Photo: Stock image

Amy Molloy

Tenants who were “bitten all over by bedbugs” and left without a working boiler for four months have been awarded €4,000 in damages by the rental watchdog.