Tenants ‘bitten all over by bedbugs’ awarded €4,000 compensation
Case brought before rental watchdog Residential Tenancies Board
Amy Molloy
Tenants who were “bitten all over by bedbugs” and left without a working boiler for four months have been awarded €4,000 in damages by the rental watchdog.
