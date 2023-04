Tenant takes landlord to court over €15,400 awarded to her for ‘unlawful’ eviction

The director of the landlord company has now also found himself in hot water for offering apartments on Airbnb after telling evicted tenants he was selling up

Lizet Pena has issued court proceedings against her former landlord. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Amy Molloy and Amy Blaney Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 03:30