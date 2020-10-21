Ten things you should and shouldn't do before lockdown kicks in tonight

It's countdown until lockdown 2.0 kicks in so what should you do - and what should you definitely not do - in the final few hours? Stock image: hairdresser

1) Get your hair and nails done

There may not be an appointment available today all over the country, with many salons and barbers working up to midnight to fit in as many people as they can before closing tonight. The queues at walk-in services are likely to be long.

2) Go for a long walk or cycle

From here on, there will be a penalty for going more than 5km from home, apart from exemptions for food shopping, medical appointments or vital family reasons. It will, however, be possible to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting

3 Give some thought to how you shop

Many retailers are pulling down their shutters at what is a crucial time of the year for them, and they have urged people to consider buy local and Irish goods when shopping for Christmas gifts. Gift vouchers may be a good way to support your local boutique or book shop or restaurant and give them a cash boost for the coming weeks. Bear in mind that many have an online presence too. If you are again going to get the urge to paint the house or do home improvements, today is probably the day to buy that paint.

4) Hit the gym

If you are a member of one, and have a workout. Exercise and dance classes are not permitted at Level 5.

5) Have a pint and something to eat outside

The Level 3 restrictions only allowed pubs and restaurants to offer outdoor seating to a maximum of 15 people at a time, but this will now be scaled back further. For the next six weeks, bars, cafés and restaurants, including hotel restaurants and bars, will only allow take-away food or delivery. ‘Wet’ pubs in Dublin will remain closed.

6) Check in on family members and elderly neighbours today

There will be no visits to other people’s homes or gardens under the new arrangements, although there will be ‘support bubbles’ allowed. No social and family gatherings are allowed.

7) Consider paying a visit to the local library

Libraries will be available for online services only under Level 5, so it might be worth stocking up now on some books for the long winter nights ahead. Many have been operating a ‘call and collect’ service up until today.

8) Go for a swim

Swimming pools are shutting, along with leisure centres. Maybe now is the time to take up sea swimming, like so many during the last lockdown?

...and what not to do today

9) Don’t panic buy

We all saw what happened in March, with supermarket shelves being stripped of toilet rolls, pasta, tinned goods and disinfectants, as people began bulk-buying. Supply chains will continue to operate and people should just shop normally, as supermarkets restock their shelves quickly. Also remember that most have an online presence or operate a ‘click and collect’ service, so don't panic.

10) Don't go wild

Don’t bother having a ‘last hurrah’ by meeting up with large groups of friends and family before the tighter restrictions come in. We all know why the new measures are being introduced, so don’t be tempted to do anything that increases the risk of Covid-19 spreading. We are all being asked to reduce our social contacts.

