Ten things you should and shouldn't do before lockdown kicks in tonight

It's countdown until lockdown 2.0 kicks in so what should you do - and what should you definitely not do - in the final few hours?
There may not be an appointment available today all over the country, with many salons and barbers working up to midnight to fit in as many people as they can before closing tonight. The queues at walk-in services are likely to be long.
From here on, there will be a penalty for going more than 5km from home, apart from exemptions for food shopping, medical appointments or vital family reasons. It will, however, be possible to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting
Many retailers are pulling down their shutters at what is a crucial time of the year for them, and they have urged people to consider buy local and Irish goods when shopping for Christmas gifts. Gift vouchers may be a good way to support your local boutique or book shop or restaurant and give them a cash boost for the coming weeks. Bear in mind that many have an online presence too. If you are again going to get the urge to paint the house or do home improvements, today is probably the day to buy that paint.
If you are a member of one, and have a workout. Exercise and dance classes are not permitted at Level 5.
The Level 3 restrictions only allowed pubs and restaurants to offer outdoor seating to a maximum of 15 people at a time, but this will now be scaled back further. For the next six weeks, bars, cafés and restaurants, including hotel restaurants and bars, will only allow take-away food or delivery. ‘Wet’ pubs in Dublin will remain closed.
There will be no visits to other people’s homes or gardens under the new arrangements, although there will be ‘support bubbles’ allowed. No social and family gatherings are allowed.
Libraries will be available for online services only under Level 5, so it might be worth stocking up now on some books for the long winter nights ahead. Many have been operating a ‘call and collect’ service up until today.
Swimming pools are shutting, along with leisure centres. Maybe now is the time to take up sea swimming, like so many during the last lockdown?
We all saw what happened in March, with supermarket shelves being stripped of toilet rolls, pasta, tinned goods and disinfectants, as people began bulk-buying. Supply chains will continue to operate and people should just shop normally, as supermarkets restock their shelves quickly. Also remember that most have an online presence or operate a ‘click and collect’ service, so don't panic.
Don’t bother having a ‘last hurrah’ by meeting up with large groups of friends and family before the tighter restrictions come in. We all know why the new measures are being introduced, so don’t be tempted to do anything that increases the risk of Covid-19 spreading. We are all being asked to reduce our social contacts.
Online Editors