Ten stolen dogs recovered during rescue operation in Limerick

Ten stolen dogs have been recovered by gardaí following a search of a property in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

The animals were all discovered on Saturday evening and the breeds found are a mixture of Labradors, Springer Spaniels and huskies.

None of the dogs had licences or identification papers and were taken to a local animal shelter where they are currently being cared for.

Read More

The search at the same property also discovered a small quantity of suspected cannabis. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

One of the dogs, a Cavalier King Charles, had been reported as stolen from the Dromcollogher area of Limerick on June 9. It has now been reunited with its owners.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are appealing for help in reuniting the other nine dogs with their owners. Cases of 'dog-napping' have soared in recent times.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leeth is advising everyone to take precautions for their dog’s safety.

“For your dog’s security, I would recommend they are microchipped so that they can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner. Remember if you have just purchased a dog to get the details on the chip updated to reflect your details,” she said.

“Also place contact details on their collar in the event that they escape. Ensure that your home and garden are secure to prevent theft and deter potential culprits.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Newcastle_West_DS@garda.ie.

Online Editors