Ten sailors have lucky escape after yacht blown onto rocks

Ten sailors had a lucky escape when they were rescued unharmed after their yacht was blown onto rocks in Cork.

The incident occurred when strong winds suddenly whipped up around Cork harbour during a yachting event.

A yacht was unable to veer away from rocks opposite Crosshaven due to the combination of the strong winds and seas this afternoon.

Crosshaven-based units of the Coast Guard and RNLI responded to the alert and all crew members were recovered uninjured.

A number of other boats were on standby to assist the operation.

The majority of the sailors were able to remain on the vessel after it was blown onto shoreline rocks while others managed to wade through

the waves to safety.

All were brought to safety unharmed and none required medical treatment.

A major recovery operation is now underway in a bid to assess the damage to the yacht and refloat it so it can be brought back to port

for repairs.

Conditions were extremely blustery in Cork harbour as winds off the south west coast reached force six with a small craft warning in place

from Met Éireann for offshore waters.

