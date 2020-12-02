Ten people face trial accused of sharing names or pictures of teenage girl’s young killers

TEN people are facing trial accused of illegally sharing the names or pictures of a teenage schoolgirl's young murderers on Facebook and Twitter.

The six men and four women are being prosecuted over the circulation of images and details of the two killers on social media, despite court-ordered bans on identifying the boys.

Judge John Hughes ruled the cases were too serious to be dealt with at Dublin District Court and adjourned them for six weeks.

He said the consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions was required before they can be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The 10 were summonsed for allegedly sharing either pictures or names of one or both of the boys in the days after the killers' conviction last year.

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the DPP was consenting to the cases being dealt with at district court level subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Evidence was heard that all 10 were prosecuted after social media postings came to the attention of gardai in the days after the conviction of the two boys.

The court heard anything that might identify the accused was prohibited by order of a judge in the Children’s Court when the accused were first charged, and throughout their Central Criminal Court trial by the trial judge.

Mr Flynn told Judge Hughes a recent court of appeal interpretation of Sec 252 of Children Act in relation to the identification of deceased child victims "is in play".

"It operates as a matter of law and I don't require any order", Mr Flynn said. "For clarity, the deceased in the underlying murder case was a child."

The young victim was named throughout the high profile murder trial. On foot of today’s submission by the DPP she can no longer be named.

The judge asked for a summary of the evidence against each accused so he could consider the issue of jurisdiction.

Garda Adrian Kildea said it was alleged father-of-four Gareth Cunningham (38) from Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin posted a picture of one of the boys on Facebook with the caption "evil-looking f**ker. # justice for (the deceased)".

Declan Corcoran (29) of William’s Place Lower, Dublin was alleged to have posted the names of both boys on his Twitter account, Gda Kildea said. He allegedly wrote: "for anyone who doesn't know their names, sick murdering perverts".

Edel Doherty (47) of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin allegedly posted a photograph of the boys on Facebook, Gda Robert McNicholas said.

He said Leeanda Farrelly (46) of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght was accused of posting a copy of a screenshot on Facebook of one of the accused juveniles.

Gardai recognised the boy, and the text read: "these are the two scum that murdered the poor little girl (deceased's name). Hope they get karma soon”. It was alleged that the text asked people to share this and added: "they will get new names like the scum who killed Jamie Bulger."

Jamie Shannon (25) of Empress Place, Dublin 1, was alleged to have posted an image of the two boys on Twitter.

Mother-of-two Hazel Fitzpatrick (24) from Easton Green, Leixlip, Co Kildare, was alleged to have shared pictures of one of the boys with some text associated on Facebook, Gda Eamonn O’Neill said. It was alleged it read: "Name and shame the c***s. Justice was served, shouldn't be allowed see the light again. Two sickos, everyone should see who they are."

Mother-of-three Louise Heaney (48) of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, was alleged to have shared a picture on Facebook of both boys with their faces circled to identify them, Gda Eamonn O’Neill said.

Kyle Rooney (25) from Rathfield Park, Raheny allegedly posted an image of both boys on Twitter, with text reading: "(The accused), ladies and gentlemen. They deserve everything they are going to get, f**king scumbags." Other text read: "Meet the horrible c**t that killed the (deceased)".

Garda Kildea said it was alleged Robert Murphy (30) of Dolphin Road, Drimnagh posted a comment on his Twitter account on a thread by another social media user. In this, he allegedly inserted the name of one of the accused boys and wrote "supposedly (the boy') name, stuff slowly leaks out”.

Garda Niall Carolan said in the case of Jake Marshall (22) of Balcurris Gardens, Ballymun, it was alleged there was a screenshot photo of the two boys on Twitter with text written by the accused commenting: "(The accused) - “everybody deserves to see these two evil c**ts", and “there you go, (first boy) - scum, (second boy) - scum”.

Judge Hughes said all 10 were presumed innocent and the DPP had consented to a prosecution in the district court.

"I'm satisfied the offences before the court are not minor in nature and unfit for trial in the district court," he said.

One of the defence solicitors Tony Collier, said jurisdiction had been previously accepted by Judge Brian O'Shea.

He said the order had already been made and argued it was not open to the court to now refuse after embarking on a second jurisdiction hearing. Other lawyers adopted the same arguments. A defence solicitor Michael French said jurisdiction had been accepted and the case had taken a "toll" on one of his clients.

Judge Hughes said he did not share the views expressed and would not vary his order.

He adjourned all cases to January 20, for a decision by the DPP on whether she consents to the accused being returned for trial.

