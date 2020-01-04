Ten firearms and ammunition seized in north Dublin

Ten firearms and a quantity of ammunition have been seized by gardai in north county Dublin.

They were found during a targeted search of a rural area yesterday evening by gardaí attached to the national drugs and organised crime bureau.

The seizure is now subject to a technical examination.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll has described the seizure as "significant".

"The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Síochána's unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020."

