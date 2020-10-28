Ten due in court over circulation of images claiming to identify Ana Kriégel killer

Ten people will appear in court today in connection with the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

Of the ten people, six males aged between 21 and 38, and four females aged between 24 and 48 will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 8, at 10.30am this Wednesday morning.

An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named.

One person has already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.

A woman appeared in Waterford District Court last week also in connection with the circulation of images and details of the boy’s identity despite the court order in place.

A provision under the Children Act prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

14-year-old Ana Kriégel was murdered on May 14 2018 in Lucan after being lured to an abandoned house by two teenage boys, who were 13 at the time of the attack.

They are the youngest people in the history of the State to be convicted of murder.

