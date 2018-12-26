Ten arrested for suspected Christmas Day drink-driving

Gardai arrested 10 people on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas Day.

Gardai arrested 10 people on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas Day.

An additional 12 drivers were also arrested between midnight and 9am yesterday morning, suspected of getting behind the wheel while over the limit.

According to a Garda spokesperson, a number of these motorists refused to provide a sample of their breath and will potentially face a four-year driving ban.

Following the Christmas Day arrests, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “Sadly some drivers continue to take high risks with alcohol over Christmas.

“We will continue to introduce life-saving laws to deter reckless drivers from threatening the lives of others.

“I want to congratulate gardaí for their energetic efforts to enforce the rules over the holiday period.”

This is the first Christmas at which motorists who are caught drink-driving are automatically banned for three months under new provisions.

In December 2017, a total of 812 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Online Editors