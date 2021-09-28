A motion to install a temporary cycle lane along the promenade in Salthill has been passed by Galway City Council.

The 3km cycleway, which is still subject to planning and engineering submissions, was passed by a majority of 17 votes to one at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The cycleway will run from the Grattan Road to the Kingston Junction on the Barna side of the city.

Mayor of Galway, Colette Connolly, proposed the motion and said she was “over the moon” that it was endorsed by the city council.

The plan had met some local resistance due to the concern the cycle lane would result in the loss of hundreds of car parking spaces, but Galway Cycling Campaign believe “Salthill will be a better place” with the introduction of the cycleway.

“The upcoming Salthill Cycleway will give opportunities every day to people of all ages and all abilities.

“The 3km coastal route connects Knocknacarra towards the city centre via Salthill, from Knocknacarra Cross along the Prom to Grattan Road,” the group said.

Planners have advised councillors that the cycleway will require the removal of traffic islands and the removal or relocation of bus stops along the road.

The possibility of compulsory purchase orders also looms, with Mayor Connolly amending her motion before the vote to lessen the need for CPOs. One section of the cycleway - from Blackrock to the Bearna Road - will be one way, as per the amended motion.