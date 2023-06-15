Templeogue College: Inspectors find ‘significant number of teachers are disaffected’

Inspectors said the school community recognised that communication must be better

An inspectors’ report on a school at the centre of controversy over staff-management tensions has found a “significant number of teachers were disaffected and reported dissatisfaction with the current leadership”.

But some teachers at the 698-pupil Templeogue College in Dublin reported “very positive working relationships with senior management”, according to the Department of Education team.

The Whole School Evaluation Management, Leadership and Learning report, following an inspection in March, found the overall quality of management in the school was “satisfactory with some less than satisfactory practices”.

Among the areas the inspectors identified for improvement were policy development and communication.

The term satisfactory is used when inspectors believe quality to be adequate, and where the strengths in what is being evaluated just outweigh the shortcomings.

The report, though, noted many positives about the all boys’ secondary school in south Dublin.

In terms of teaching and learning at the school, inspectors found the quality was “good overall, with teachers and school leaders setting high expectations for students”.

Student and teacher interactions were “very positive, student behaviour was very good and students who interacted with the inspectors were excellent ambassadors for the school”, the inspectors said.

The quality of support for students’ wellbeing was deemed satisfactory, “with effective student support structures, a good range of extra-curricular activities but scope to provide more wellbeing initiatives”.

In relation to management of the school, inspectors stated that the “principal, deputy principal, assistant principals and other school leaders collectively manage and oversee the smooth day-to-day running of the school”.

They demonstrated a good quality working relationship and strived to drive improvement in the school in line with the Department of Education guidelines, national educational reform, thinking and developments, the report stated.

But the inspectors reported that the “school community recognised that communication required significant improvement in order to facilitate trusting, positive, professional and productive working relationships”.

In recognition of that, they noted that the board of management had appointed a workplace facilitator, following a recommendation from the trustees. The Spiritan Education Trust is the school’s patron body.

The inspectors recommended that all teachers and senior management actively participate in that facilitation process as well as a Health and Safety Authority ‘Work Positive’ programme which had been initiated to drive positive change and improve working relationships.

In a comment on communications, the inspectors found that progress at staff meetings had been hampered by non-teaching and learning agenda items.

The report stated that “these items should be dealt with through other processes, such as the facilitation process, to allow for more discussion about school policies and facilitate sharing of good teaching and learning practices at staff meetings”.

The inspectors also found staff meeting agendas and slides had been shared but minutes and decisions had not been recorded and circulated to all staff.

They recommended that minutes be maintained and circulated to all teachers in a reasonable timeframe and should include actions agreed together with persons responsible.

Inspectors also noted that some staff were not aware of how to access the board meeting minutes and agreed reports and stated that staff nominees to the board should ensure that all agreed reports from the board are readily available.

Other issues outlined include a number of staff reporting inconsistency in the application of some school policies such as the code of behaviour.

Inspectors stated work on updating the code should be progressed without delay and a balance between sanctions and positive behaviour strategies should be evident in the revised code.

They also found “some confusion as to which version of a number of policies were in operation and stated that board should oversee that the correct version of each policy is uploaded on the sharing platforms to remove ambiguity for staff and the wider school community”.

In its response to the report, the board of management outlined the actions it is taking to address the issues raised by inspectors.