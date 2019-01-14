Temperatures across the country are set to plummet to what Met Éireann describe as "more seasonal conditions" following a mild December and January so far.

Temperatures to plummet to 'more seasonal conditions' after mild winter so far

Temperatures for today and tomorrow could reach up to 10C.

However, Wednesday will see rain and colder weather, which will become even worse by Thursday and could see minus temperatures on both nights.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above 6C for both days and will drop significantly overnight.

"A cold front is going to move down on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning so that will bring a spell of rain and after that it turns much colder, particularly on Wednesday night and Thursday night.

"There will be frosty conditions and temperatures will be well down on what we've had for a while," said forecaster Deirdre Lowe.

On Thursday temperatures won't rise above 6C and could drop to -3C overnight.

"It is going to get more seasonal.

"Temperatures in Dublin on Wednesday night and Thursday night will probably drop below freezing," she added.

On Friday, some rain and sleet is possible.

