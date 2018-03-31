Met Éireann has warned that the entire country will face heavy rain on Easter Sunday and Monday, with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

Met Éireann has warned that the entire country will face heavy rain on Easter Sunday and Monday, with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

Temperatures to hit -3C tonight ahead of rain, sleet and snow warning for Easter Sunday and Monday

The Status Yellow warning was issued at 3pm on Friday and comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday, remaining in place until 6pm Monday.

A band of heavy rain will hit southern counties on Sunday evening and will extend northwards overnight, turning wintry with falls of sleet and snow in some areas. However, the forecast for Easter Saturday is much better, with only a few scattered showers across the country.

Temperatures will be pleasant too, in the 7C to 10C range. The mercury will plunge tonight, with Met Eireann advising that we can expect 'very cold' conditions overnight, with some places reaching -3C.

Easter Sunday will start dry with bright spells before the wet and windy weather will hit the south coast ahead of spreading across the entire country. By Easter Monday the heavy rain will still be lingering over the north of the country, and it will be cold, reaching just 3C or 4C.

In the southern half of the country, there will be some sleet and wet snow but it will clear during the day. Tuesday is forecast to be another mix of showers and sunny spells, with the risk of thunder and hail showers in places.

Meanwhile, gardai have issued a fresh warning to motorists after a number of hail-related crashes across the country on Thursday afternoon.

They have issued the following advice for motorists if they are caught in a shower of hail while driving:

- Reduce your speed. - Use your headlights (remember your day-time running lights only give light to the front of your vehicle.

- Slow down, reduce your speed without braking and increase your braking distance. - If necessary warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

- Avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly

Online Editors