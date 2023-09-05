Temperatures to hit 26C every day this week but risk of thunderstorms in places

Temperatures are forecast to hit 26C today and the rest of the week as the country gets a taste of summery conditions in September.

Met Éireann has said that today will be mostly dry with long spells of “hazy” sunshine, while a few showers are possible across the southwest and west, where the odd thundery downpour is possible.

Highest temperature will range from 22C to 26C.

Tonight will be “warm and muggy” with temperatures of 14C to 17C. While most areas will stay dry and clear, isolated showers may develop in the south.

According to the national forecaster, Wednesday will also see sunny spells, with cloud building at times, producing isolated showers.

Warm and humid in moderate southerly winds, highest temperature will range from 22C to 26C.

Wednesday night will be warm again overnight, with lowest temperatures from 15C to 17C. It will remain mostly dry with clear spells overnight, with the possibility of heavy showers developing at times, Met Éireann said.

Thursday will start mostly dry with scattered heavy or thundery showers developing later in the day. It will also be sunny at times.

Highest temperature will range from 20C to 26C, in light southerly breezes.

While Thursday night will see showers that will largely die out overnight with long clear spells. Lowest temperature will range from 13C to 17C.

Warm spells of sunshine with a few well scattered showers are possible on Friday, with highest temperatures of 22C to 26C, in light westerly or variable breezes.

Meanwhile current weather indications have predicted Saturday to be a mostly dry and cloudy day, with patchy rain or showers possible in the west and northwest.

Warm again with highest temperatures of 20C to 25C, in just light variable breezes.