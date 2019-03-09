Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 0C this weekend, bringing wintry conditions and some sleet and snow.

Temperatures to drop, snow expected as forecasters warn of 'hazardous conditions'

A snow-ice warning was in effect overnight in counties; Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 5cm were expected nationwide, the national forecaster said.

In their latest forecast, Met Éireann are predicting temperatures to drop as low as 0C this weekend, causing frost and icy patches.

"It is set to be very wintry at times over the weekend," forecaster Gerry Murphy told Independent.ie.

"We will have more sleet and snow developing in many areas tonight and tomorrow.

"We're due further wintry showers in some parts of Ulster.

"Elsewhere, in the late afternoon rain will spread over Ulster, Connacht and parts of Leinster.

"Then, tonight, the weather will become very wintry. Over Munster and Ulster, the rain will turn to sleet and snow and will continue overnight," Mr Murphy added.

"Later tonight, a separate band of rain, sleet and snow will come in and snow will accumulate in Ulster, Connacht and parts of Leinster by the morning. This will make for hazardous conditions on roads and paths."

Sunday has been described by forecasters as a "cold, raw" day with widespread wintry showers or rain, hail, sleet or snow with a risk of thunder.

Temperatures are expected to rise again early next week as cloud cover increases.

However, next week is expected to continue to be unsettled with showers or showery rain.

Online Editors