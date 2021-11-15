Temperatures will drop to 2C tonight as a cold front will hit Ireland tomorrow, Met Éireann has warned.

The southeast of Ireland will be the coldest with lows of 2C, however, the northwest will be influenced by high pressure so it will be milder with lows of 7C.

The national forecaster said in its monthly forecast that the cold front due to come tonight will pave for a cooler midweek.

It will then get milder around Thursday with a cool Saturday and Sunday in store.

"A cold front crosses later Tuesday bringing some rain. Turning colder and more unstable for a time mid-week,” it said.

"Potential for some hail showers in Ulster on Tuesday night as a blustery west to northwest airflow sets in. But high pressure still influential to the southwest of Ireland.

"Becoming milder again on Wednesday night and Thursday with an Atlantic warm front moving in.

"Turning more unsettled, fresher and breezy over the weekend. Overall drier than normal in most areas, but wetter than usual in the northwest of the country.”

The week will begin to get milder again on Thursday with highest temperatures of 11C to 13C degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

"Another mild and cloudy day on Friday with scattered patches of rain and drizzle,” Met Éireann said.

"Highest temperatures of 12C to 14C degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.”

A band of rain will then move southeastwards across the country on Friday night and early Saturday so drier, clearer and cooler weather will follow for the rest of the weekend.