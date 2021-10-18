Mild and showery weather to continue this weekend. Photo by: Victoria Jones/PA

Don’t change to the winter duvet just yet as the beginning of this week will see daytime and night time temperatures at “well above average” for October.

There’s a mixed bag in store this week with highest temperatures today and tomorrow reaching 19C, however, the week will finish off much cooler with temperatures in the single digits.

"It’s quite an interesting week weather-wise,” Met Éireann meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said.

“We start off on a really mild note with temperatures well above average, we’re looking at temperatures from 16 to 19 degrees today and similar again tomorrow.

"It’s mild, cloudy and unsettled today and tomorrow so there will be spells of rain at times.”

The meteorologist said we are seeing this milder spell due to a tropical maritime air mass that will be over Ireland for the next few days.

“That tropical maritime air is coming off the Atlantic and at this time of year that can bring quite a lot of cloud and the potential for some rain, and of course, these milder temperatures,” she said.

Ms Diamond also noted that night time temperatures will remain well-above average tonight and tomorrow night, with around 12C to 15C- which is even above average for daytime temperatures in October.

Then from Wednesday, a wardrobe change will be needed, as the Met Éireann meteorologist said temperatures are set to drop.

"From Wednesday then we see a change in wind direction and therefore a change in air mass with west to north westerly influence and that means that it's going to turn cooler with temperatures more like what we would expect in October,” she said.

From Wednesday until Friday temperatures will be more average for this time of year, at nine to 12C. However, heavy rain will settle and we will see more sunny spells and scattered showers.

“So, starting the week on a mild note and ending it on a cooler note, so a change in wardrobe by the end of the week,” the Met Éireann meteorologist said.

The weekend is then set to be a bit milder, however, unsettled conditions of rain and wind will prevail.