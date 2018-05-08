The glorious Mediterranean weather that Ireland enjoyed over the Bank Holiday weekend is set to be replaced with cooler conditions and the return of heavy rain showers.

Temperatures set to drop more than 10C with heavy rain also on the way

Met Eireann confirmed over the weekend that temperatures reached 23C in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Saturday, the highest mark reached in the country since early September last year.

However, the forecast for this week will see temperatures dip more than 10C from that mark, returning to single figures in places. Today will be bright, but a bit fresher than previous days, with moderate winds meaning temperatures will be in the 12C to 15C range.

Tomorrow will see the real change as rain from the west will spread over the entire country during the morning. The rain will clear in the afternoon but showers will still be possible and temperatures are expected to be between 9C and 11C.

Thursday will be a mix of bright spells and sunny showers but it won't be much warmer, with temperatures expected to peak at 13C. Friday will see heavy rain across most of the country until the evening and the outlook for the weekend is for yet more sunny spells and scattered showers, with some of the spells of rain expected to be heavy.

The rain, along with the winds, will mean temperatures will struggle to reach any higher than 13, a drop of 10C on last weekend.

