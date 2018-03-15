Revellers have been warned that snow, rain and "significant wind chill" are all forecast for St Patrick's Day.

Temperatures plunge to -5C on St Patrick's weekend as Ireland braces for snow and flooding

Just two weeks since Storm Emma battered Ireland, wintry weather conditions are forecast once again.

Many of us are waking up to some flooding after heavy rainfall overnight the weather will remain unsettled as we reach the Bank Holiday weekend. Met Eireann has said that this morning will be mostly dry but it will be cloudy and misty, we can expect top temperatures of 12C.

There will be more showers tonight but it will be mainly dry in the southwest. A Met Eireann spokesperson said in a statement on their website: "Friday will see further showery outbreaks of rain with a few sunny spells as well.

"Breezy on Friday night with showers affecting east and south coasts, but drier elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5C in moderate to fresh easterly winds. "Cold and breezy on St Patrick’s Day, with a significant wind chill due to fresh and gusty easterly winds. Afternoon temperatures will be just 1 to 3C in eastern half of the country and between 4 to 6 degrees further west. Most places dry, but a few wintry showers are likely in the east and south.

"Very cold Saturday night, with mainly clear skies and some snow showers in the east and southeast. Amounts are looking small at this stage. Lowest temperatures -1 to -4C." It is expected to be cold and breezy on Sunday again, with temperatures expected to peak at around 4C, but easterly winds will make it feel even colder.

Met Eireann said: "Some sleet or snow showers will occur again, mainly in eastern areas. A few flurries are possible elsewhere.

"Another very cold night on Sunday. Lowest temperatures 0 to -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost. Less cold perhaps on Leinster coasts. "

Monday will be dry and sunny overall but there will be some showers in the east. Temperatures will plummet to around -4C on Monday night, while Tuesday will be dry and bright during the day before turning frosty overnight.

Read More: Three yellow weather warnings issued as snow forecast for St Patrick's Day weekend Picture taken at Ballsbridge bridge tonight by Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys Meanwhile, a mother and her child were pulled from their car by emergency services after flood waters threatened to engulf them during heavy rain on Wednesday evening. The incident happened on the Johnstown Road in Freshford, Co Kilkenny around 6.30pm when the River Nuenna that runs through the town burst its banks in several locations, according to local councillor Michael McCarthy.

The woman's car had stalled in heavy flooding as the waters were rising around them, he said. The local fire brigade was able to get them out of the car without further incident, he said. Local council crews were also able to get to 14 houses in the area that were threatened by flooding and sandbag them in time, he said.

However, two houses had water seeping into them from the road, but they were not badly flooded, he added. "Luckily there was a good response by the council and most of the danger was eliminated," he told Independent.ie Meanwhile, the Dublin Fire Brigade and local council crews were dispatched to mop up after the Dodder River burst its banks this evening due to persistent heavy rain all day.

Officials from the Dublin Fire Brigade said there did not appear to be any homes at risk of flooding. Crews from South Dublin County Council were in the process of closing off the Dodder Road Lower in Rathfarnham this evening because roads were impassable. The Orwell Road was also impassable from the same flooding. A Status Yellow rainfall warning was issued for Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Kildare and Wicklow until midnight on Wednesday.

RTÉ reports that a number of homes in the Rathdrum and Kilmaconogue area have been hit with flooding during the heavy rain. In Kilkenny the local authority issued a flood warning for Thomastown and Inistioge. ***Flood Alert Thomastown and Inistioge***

There are now indications that Thomastown and Inistioge may flood. Locals are advised to make the necessary preparations. — Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) March 14, 2018 Cork County Council also issued a flood warning in Mallow and Fermoy.

As a precaution flood barriers in Mallow & Fermoy have been erected - possible flooding Park Road in Mallow this evening may result in its closure. While some localised flooding there is no expectation at this time of flood risk to properties or businesses in these areas. pic.twitter.com/j2FKFrfAcz — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) March 14, 2018 AA Roadwatch has also warned of a number of roads which are affected by flooding in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork. In Kilkenny people are advised to avoid Freshford and take the N77 via Ballyragget instead. In Thomastown near Moanroe Cross the road is impassable, as is the Thomastown/Instigoge Road.

In Cork part of the Mallow Road is closed due to flooding. In Wicklow the road is impassable at the Roundwood/Sally Gap Road according to the AA. Flooding is affecting several routes, esp in the Clonmel & Tipperary Town areas of Tipperary, around Freshford & Thomastown in Kilkenny & the Roundwood area of Wicklow.



Latest updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/kovaORswHN — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 14, 2018 Persistent and heavy rain is due to continue for much of the night with an ongoing risk of flooding.

Rain will continue to be persistent and heavy in parts of Leinster and east Munster this evening. The rain will tend to more intermittent elsewhere. There is an ongoing risk of localised flooding. Strong and gusty southeasterly winds will continue to ease from the southwest. pic.twitter.com/i3x5Z3jReC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 14, 2018

