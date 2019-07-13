It's a case of making hay while the sun shines as the good weather this weekend is not set to last.

Temperatures climb to 24C but rain never far away as warning issued to asthma and hayfever sufferers

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the weekend, according to Met Éireann, with a prediction of temperatures up to 24C across the country.

"Sunday will mostly be the warmest day, with temperatures of 24C in the Midlands," Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin told the Irish Independent.

However, hay fever suffers should expect the pollen count to remain high into late July, a weather expert has warned.

Met Éireann has forecast a high risk of pollen throughout the weekend, and warned the public that spores which can trigger asthma attacks will be released due to humid night-time conditions.

Pollen forecaster at Worcester University in the UK, Dr Beverley Adams-Groom, said: "The pollen forecast is high because the weather is currently suitable for pollen release - dry and sunny - and we are in the middle of the main grass pollen season, when high counts can be expected."

By Monday, conditions will become cloudier again and rain is forecast countrywide - so those heading to Galway for the International Arts Festival should keep a brolly close at hand just in case.

There will be plenty more to smile amount at the festival which kicks off from Monday for the next two weeks. Among the acts on the bill at the Big Top are The Coronas, Bell X1 and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra.

Artistic director of the festival Paul Fahy said he expected the city to become a "magical place".

"We are hugely excited with this year's festival with so many collaborations and co-productions at the heart of the programme. This year also sees the introduction of a new festival gallery which will be a stunning new exhibition space in the centre of the city," he said.

In Dublin this weekend, Merrion Square will be transformed into a sea of colour as families enjoy the Laya Healthcare City Spectacular.

In football, the Dubs will take on Cork today in Croke Park while tomorrow GAA headquarters plays host to Cork's hurlers as they take on the Cats and heroic Laois tackle Tipperary in the All Ireland quarter-finals.

