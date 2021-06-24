Enjoying the sunshine in St Stephens Green. Photo by Steve Humphreys 31st May 2021.

Ireland is set to bask in balmy temperatures that could reach as high as 24C next week.

But nevertheless shorts and a raincoat tucked in the beach bag, could be the safest wardrobe choice.

Aoife Kealy, Met Éireann meteorologist, said: “It’s possible we may even see 24C on Tuesday or Wednesday - but it’s not going to get drastically higher than that.

“It will be warm, however. And some places will see 21C and 22C. It’s warmer than average but it's quite humid and even next week, there’ll be some muggy enough air but sunshine with it.”

Over the next few days, there will be unsettled weather - a mix of sunshine and rain across the country.

And temperatures will drop to as low as 7C at night.

But by Monday, it looks like things will start heating up for Ireland.

The country will be kissed with golden sunshine and the mercury will rise to a sweltering 23C.

However, Aoife confirmed we just cannot discount the chance of rain showers, to cool us off.

“There is still the risk of showers at times, particular in the southeast of the country but generally it’s warm and temperatures will reach the low 20s for early next week,” she said.

It seems likely next week will see mostly only scattered showers. And anyone taking a staycation, or extended lunch hour, should rapidly be able to ditch the raincoat.

Aoife said: “We’re not seeing any hugely significant rainfall, the most rain we will be getting is happening at the moment.”

The only downside is the night-time temperatures are set to sit in the teens, so this could make for uncomfortable bedtimes.

Over the next few days, Ireland is being cooled off with bursts of showers, so no doubt, when Monday comes, we’ll be looking for any excuse to escape the home office.