Temperature checks at the door and traffic lights at the toilets - 20 ways a night in the pub will change after Covid-19

Journalist Laura Lynott spoke to publicans for a glimpse into what a night at the pub could look like when they finally reopen

A bartender wearing a face shield serves beer on a table outside a pub in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen Expand

Laura Lynott

A trip to the pub could change almost beyond recognition as measures to combat Covid-19 continue for months to come.

Many publicans are making plans for their return to business – and how a night out might look in the ‘new normal’.

Here are twenty things that could greet us when pubs reopen:

