Telly Bingo player has just eight days to claim over €27,000

A Telly Bingo player has just over a week left to claim their share of a prize worth €27,505.

The National Lottery has urged all players in Cork to check their old tickets from May, as someone has eight days to come forward.

Over €27,000 from the draw on Friday 26 May remains unclaimed after one lucky player achieved a Fullhouse.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre in Cork City.

"There’s just eight days left for one player in Cork to claim their share of a Snowball prize worth €27,505 in the Telly Bingo draw on the 26th of May,” said a spokesperson.

"The winner purchased their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre Cork City. As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Thursday 24th of August, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Dunnes Stores to check their old tickets very carefully.”

They added: “If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”