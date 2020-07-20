Teens 'are using social media to order alcohol' as girl (13) falls ill after drinking party in park

Young teenagers are using social media apps to order alcohol deliveries to parks and parties from unscrupulous adults who are profiting from putting them in danger, a Dublin councillor has warned.

Councillor Pamela Kearns raised the issue after a 13-year-old girl was hospitalised following a drinking party with friends in Tymon Park in south Dublin in recent weeks.

"It's something we all need to be aware of. There are adults putting kids' lives in danger and making a profit from it," she said.

"Parents should not assume that their children can't get alcohol because they are too young to be served.

"There are people with no morals who will supply them with drink if the price is right."

A spokesman for Alcohol Action Ireland said there was little doubt that easily accessible online drink services were being exploited by children.

"While the Intoxicating Liquor Acts prohibits sale of alcohol to under-18s, and prosecutes those who knowingly do so, its principal objects are aimed at traditional on and off-trade sales," said Eunan McKinney.

"Legal clarity is required on matters of the point of sale, legal hours of sale, and robust age verification."

Cllr Kearns added: "In the recent incident in Tymon Park a passer-by became concerned when they saw a young teenage girl had passed out, and the gardaí and park rangers were called.

"Her parents were called and the girl was brought to hospital with her father, and the other teens that were with her told gardaí that they had used social media to have a bottle of vodka delivered to the park for €35.

"Kids are very social media aware, and young teens will be young teens, so I don't apportion blame to them. It's the adult who is delivering that alcohol I blame.

"Do they have children themselves, I wonder? They could kill somebody just for a few euro.

"Kids know nothing about quantities when it comes to drink. These people might as well be handing them heroin. They need to develop a moral conscience," she added.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that gardaí knew of the incident in Tymon Park, and were investigating it.

The Irish Independent has found several sites on social media advertising the service of alcohol delivery, which are run through mobile phone numbers.

Some operate using a common name but with different phone numbers depending on which part of Dublin city the service is being offered. There are sites offering after-hour and 24/7 deliveries to doorsteps.

It is not clear who the teenagers in Tymon Park used to obtain alcohol, but Cllr Kearns fears there are adults offering their services locally and are operating under the radar on messaging sites.

The Garda spokeswoman said that matters surrounding the sale of alcohol to minors or the purchase of alcohol on behalf of minors, and sale and supply of alcohol in general, were dealt with under the Intoxicating Liquor Acts.

According to the last Health Behaviour in School Aged Children (HBSC) survey in 2018, the vast majority of 15-year-old children who had used alcohol in the previous 30 days (40pc) got that drink either from a parent (34pc), a friend (30pc), got someone else to buy it (21pc) or took it from their home (11pc).

