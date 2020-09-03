Teenagers in Ireland among least satisfied in wealthy countries

Teenagers in Ireland are among the least satisfied with their lives, a new Unicef report on wealthy countries reveals today.

Only 60pc of 15-year-olds say their life has a clear meaning and purpose.

The Unicef report card ranks Ireland in the top third for child well-being internationally but it shows young people struggling with mental health and highlights substantial threats from Covid-19 pandemic

The report card series, running for twenty years, uses comparable national data to rank EU and OECD countries on childhood. Ireland ranks 12th among the 38 countries for being the best place to be a child.

Ireland scores best on academic and social skills, coming sixth in the league table, but fares worse on physical health, only managing 17th place.

The country's lowest ranking at 26th is for mental well-being.

The report points out that more than six in 100,000 Irish adolescents aged 15-19 die by suicide.

Questioned on life satisfaction, children in Ireland ranked themselves as having one of the lowest rates in the OECD and EU with 28pc marking a score of 5 or under on a scale of 10.

Among the issues contributing to these low scores are body image, pressure to succeed in school, bullying and their sense of meaning or purpose in life.

Irish children were well below the OECD average in their sense of meaning or purpose in life.

Sense of purpose has previously been measured in the PISA study, with only 60pc of 15-years-olds in Ireland agreeing that ‘My life has a clear meaning or purpose’.

Meanwhile, children who worry about the environment tend to have lower life satisfaction.

Over a quarter of Irish 11-to-15-year-olds said they were too fat and 14pc believe they were too thin.

Girls in Ireland are among the most likely in the region to link life satisfaction with body image, along with peers in Scotland , Finland and the Netherlands.

Throughout the region, life satisfaction, varies from 53pc in Turkey to 90pc in the Netherlands.

This report, to the launched by Unicef and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman today, reveals children’s experiences against the backdrop of nations’ policies and social, educational, economic and environmental contexts, including Ireland’s.

Unicef Ireland Executive Director Peter Power said: “The situation for children in Ireland is improving, which shows that we have been taking the right steps. But change takes time and we are now facing a significant economic threat. Investing in child well-being brings reliable and positive outcomes in the long-term, and it is the right thing to do.

“Despite improvements, we are once again raising concern about the mental health of young people in Ireland, a significant percentage of whom report low levels of life satisfaction. This outcome is not inevitable. We need to address the causes.

“We must study the lessons learned during the last recession, when children bore the brunt of austerity measures. The Government must continue to invest in child well-being, during this difficult economic period, or face spikes in child poverty and inequality.”

Overall, suicide, unhappiness, obesity and poor social and academic skills have become far-too-common features of childhood in high-income countries, according to the report.

The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway rank as the top three places to be a child.

