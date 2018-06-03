Teenagers give their phones to gardai hunting Cameron Reilly's killer

Teenagers who were drinking with student Cameron Reilly in the hours before he was killed have handed in their mobile phones to be examined by gardai investigating his murder. They are among a group of up to 20 youngsters who were with Cameron the night before the 18-year-old's body was discovered in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth.

Teenagers who were drinking with student Cameron Reilly in the hours before he was killed have handed in their mobile phones to be examined by gardai investigating his murder. They are among a group of up to 20 youngsters who were with Cameron the night before the 18-year-old's body was discovered in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth.

He had been beaten and strangled.

The group had been drinking and playing music at that spot until after midnight. Many of the youths have volunteered their devices to detectives so photos, videos, texts or WhatsApp messages exchanged on the night can be examined, a source said. Detectives hope the phones will help piece together Cameron's last movements.

They will also be looking for evidence of any disagreements that may have occurred in the hours before he was killed, and the identity of who was last in his company. Gardai believe they have spoken to most of the young people who were with Cameron on the night of his murder but others have yet to come forward.

Yesterday, two sites near the teenager's home were sealed off as part of a large-scale operation to find Cameron's iPhone, which may hold vital information. Army units, the Coast Guard and Civil Defence mounted a painstaking search using machinery and hand tools to clear undergrowth.

"The phone is obviously important because someone thought it necessary to take it from him," said one source. Hundreds of people turned out to pay respects in Dunleer yesterday. Cameron will be buried tomorrow, following Mass at St Brigid's Church.

Superintendent Andrew Watters shows a picture of the type of cover on Cameron’s phone, which may hold vital information

Sunday Independent