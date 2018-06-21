Teenager 'with gun' threatened Italian students on Dart

Gardaí are investigating an incident on a Dart in which a teenage boy allegedly threatened students with a gun while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Witnesses described how the teenager - who was around 15 or 16 years old - began arguing with Italian students on the Dart from Howth to the city centre.

The youth got off the train at Raheny but then ran and kicked at the train window where one Italian boy was sitting. The teen, described as having blond hair, then pulled his jacket open to reveal the handle of a gun in his pocket. He was with a dark-haired boy and two girls, all of similar age.

Another teen girl, who witnessed the alarming scene at around 5.40pm on the bank holiday Monday on May 7, said the row started between the Dublin teenagers and Italian students. "A day at the beach turned into the most terrifying experience of my life," said the girl.

"The Dublin youths got off the train at Raheny and then the most aggressive lad ran at the window, near where the Italian boy was sitting, and kicked the window. He opened his hoodie jacket and I could see he was wearing a bulletproof vest. "He pulled the handle of a gun out of his pocket. The Italian youth was terrified. He started shouting 'Pistola'. Thank God the train set off."

There has been a 43pc surge in anti-social incidents in two years across rail networks, as the National Rail and Bus Union called for transport police. A graffiti gang attacked a Dart last month in Clongriffin.

Mark Gleeson, from Rail Users Ireland, said the gun threat was the "most shocking incident" he had ever heard.

"It could be a fake gun but that doesn't detract from how terrifying this was," he said.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí responded to the incident. "Gardaí in Raheny had received a report that a male youth was in possession of a suspected firearm. Investigations are ongoing." Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said: "Our employee, upon receiving the report, confirmed with the customer that it had been reported to gardaí and we have provided gardaí with CCTV to assist in the investigation."

