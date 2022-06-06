Teenager struggling with long Covid has to wait until 2023 for medical appointment

A teenage boy who developed complications after he contracted Covid-19 has been told he has to wait nearly a year to get a medical appointment.

A few months ago, Alex Burtenshaw (17) was a regular teenager who played basketball for his school, ­Dublin’s Mount Temple, and enjoyed an active life.

Last March, he went to France on a family holiday and came back feeling unwell, with a high temperature and a cough. The result of a PCR test on March 23 confirmed he had caught Covid.

He spent the next two weeks in bed coughing and feeling fatigued.

His condition worsened and on March 28, he was admitted to accident and emergency at Beaumont Hospital. He was suffering severe chest pains and shortness of breath.

Doctors carried out a chest X-ray on Alex, who suffers from asthma, which came back clear and he was released home. One medic told him he should just “wait it out” and give his body a chance to recover from the virus.

However, he has been unable to resume his normal life and gets tired simply climbing the stairs. He has constant chest pains and can manage only a few hours of school work at a time. He had to get an exemption from his summer exams as he was unable to concentrate for long periods of time.

However when his mother Emma Burtenshaw was referred to the infectious disease clinic in Beaumont Hospital, she was told that the first appointment available was March 2023, at the very earliest.

She said she is at her wits’ end trying to get help for him, given that he is too old to attend Temple Street Children’s Hospital but unable to function normally post Covid.

“He was prescribed anti-inflammatories and got a referral to the infectious disease clinic but when I rang them, they deemed him a complicated case,” Ms Burtenshaw said.

“They said that March of next year would be the earliest he could get seen.

“This is a boy who was perfectly healthy and active before Covid and now he can’t even go for a walk around the block without getting chest pains and being out of breath.”

As his condition wasn’t improving, she even tried hyperbaric chamber treatment which is recommended for asthmatics and to reduce inflammation. Alex has had 15 sessions lasting more than an hour which helped his breathing a little but did nothing for his fatigue and chest pains symptoms.

Having tried to have him seen privately, she is now looking abroad for treatment in a bid to help his recovery.

“I feel like there’s a total gap there for 16 and 17-year-olds,” Ms Burtenshaw said. “He was treated in the medical sense as an adult but it’s very concerning that he has been sick for so long.

“It’s been 10 weeks since he was first diagnosed.

“The school has been so understanding and advised that it would be too much stress to do his exams so they’ll make provision for him when he goes into sixth year.

“They are willing to give him flexible days and accept he can only go to school for a few hours as he gets too tired.

“I just want to see him get his life back and see him being fully functional and not be worrying about his breathing and his heart.

“It’s been a nightmare.”

A statement from Beaumont Hospital said: “Average wait times for infectious disease clinic appointments are four to six months.

“All patients waiting are triaged by consultants who determine patient requirement in terms of appointment time, based on clinical need.

“Should any individual patient have issues of concern in regard to access, we would encourage them to contact our patient advisory and liaison service who can assist with any concerns they may have.”