Teenager stabbed in the face in north Dublin

Gardai are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the face in north Dublin on Friday night.

A teenage boy received a number of lacerations to his face after an altercation with another teen shortly after 6pm in Ballymun.

Gardai said that the injured teen was taken to Temple Street hospital for treatment.

The second teen is believed to have been in the possession of a knife.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

