Teenager seriously injured in Offaly collision

The male youth sustained serious injuries in the collision this afternoon.

A TEENAGE boy is in Midlands Regional Hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Tullamore this Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision between a SUV and the young male pedestrian that occurred at 2.15pm at Church Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The pedestrian, a male in his teens, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



