Teenager seriously injured after stabbing in Kerry

A TEENAGER has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Kerry.

The incident occurred at the Kerin's Park estate in Tralee shortly after 2pm today.

It is understood there was a dispute between several youngsters in the Tralee estate which ended when one teen suffered an apparent stab wound to the torso.

He collapsed at the scene and the alarm was immediately raised by shocked locals.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the area and the teenager was given emergency treatment before he was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The teen's condition is not known but it is understood he sustained a serious wound to his torso.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the area to allow for a full examination by technical experts.

Officers also began door-to-door inquiries to determine if anyone saw the incident or suspicious activity in the area in the time leading up to the stabbing.

Drivers whose vehicles are fitting with dash-cam equipment and who may have been in the area at the time are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.

